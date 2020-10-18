Woolworths Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Woolworths Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the September 15th total of 198,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 618.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WOLWF opened at $27.72 on Friday. Woolworths Group has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, Hotels, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment engages in the procurement and resale of food products to customers in Australia. It operates 1,008 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro stores.

