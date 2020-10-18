Worldline SA Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Worldline in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Worldline’s FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

WWLNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Worldline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Worldline stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.99. Worldline has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $91.02.

