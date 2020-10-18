Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Receives $64.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Argus lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.1% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 110.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 22,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 65,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $73.13 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $74.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.03.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

