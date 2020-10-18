Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 96,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,027,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,219,000 after acquiring an additional 591,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL opened at $73.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.03. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $74.41.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

A number of brokerages have commented on XEL. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.