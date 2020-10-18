XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $103.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.47.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE:XPO opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.98. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 54.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,711 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,178,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,536,000 after purchasing an additional 731,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,131,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,638,000 after purchasing an additional 78,310 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,820,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,735,000 after purchasing an additional 107,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,353,000 after purchasing an additional 22,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.