Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.70 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

AUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt began coverage on Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. CSFB set a $7.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.45.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 18.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.