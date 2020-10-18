Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ YJ opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.66 million, a P/E ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 1.11. Yunji has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.96%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunji stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) by 17,897.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Yunji worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

