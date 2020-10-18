Zacks: Analysts Expect Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. Axon Enterprise posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $549,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $1,096,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,684 shares of company stock worth $11,506,209 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAXN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 108,330.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,979,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,750,000 after purchasing an additional 420,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,443,000 after purchasing an additional 393,252 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,144,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,339,000 after purchasing an additional 260,140 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 678.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 175,847 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAXN opened at $109.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.47 and a beta of 0.55. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $109.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.57.

Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

