Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) will announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.60). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.19). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 million.

BCYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $340.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of -0.42. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $21.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.