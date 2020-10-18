Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.60. Ciena reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. ValuEngine cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

In other news, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $1,083,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $54,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,675,127. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 294.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615,896 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Ciena by 45.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,808 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 21.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,989,000 after purchasing an additional 391,611 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Ciena by 503.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 463,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 386,565 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at $20,929,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena stock opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.56. Ciena has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

