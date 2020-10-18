Zacks Investment Research Lowers BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space."

BNGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group began coverage on BioNano Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on BioNano Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $79.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.54. BioNano Genomics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioNano Genomics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,151 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

