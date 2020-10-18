Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AYLA. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 6.26% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

