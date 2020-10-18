Zacks Investment Research Upgrades WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Worley Limited delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers consulting and advisory services. The company cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Worley Limited, formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited, is based in North Sydney, Australia. “

Get WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. This is a positive change from WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR Company Profile

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (WYGPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.