ZB Token Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 18th. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $114.34 million and $7.55 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00037981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008753 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.39 or 0.04860398 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031454 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001880 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

