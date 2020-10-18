Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Short Interest Down 39.0% in September

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the September 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ZLDPF opened at $41.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.65. Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet alerts:

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.62 million for the quarter. Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet had a negative net margin of 296.37% and a negative return on equity of 57.25%.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.