Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZNTL. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.02.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.28). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

