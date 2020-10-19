-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Alkaline Water posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Alkaline Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

NYSE:WTER traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.64. 2,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,642. Alkaline Water has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

