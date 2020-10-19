-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($4.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.46) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

WLL stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $28.00.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Korus bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $44,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 21,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.