-$0.28 EPS Expected for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.26). Cardlytics reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,033.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.43.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $80.38 on Monday. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.04. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 2.34.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Bryce Youngren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at $842,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 327,126 shares of company stock valued at $21,742,200 and sold 36,739 shares valued at $2,801,413. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 58.3% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 92,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

