-$0.51 EPS Expected for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) will announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CATB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.12. 3,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,905. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

