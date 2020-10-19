$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. WSFS Financial reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 36.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS opened at $29.99 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

