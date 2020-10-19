$0.78 EPS Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. WSFS Financial reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.95 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 22,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.