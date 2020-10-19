$0.85 EPS Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) to announce earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.78. TE Connectivity reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $109.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.77.

In related news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

