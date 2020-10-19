$1.19 EPS Expected for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will announce $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.22. Autoliv posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. Autoliv had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ALV has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Autoliv by 107.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,916,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,746 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Autoliv by 108.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,685,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,728,000 after buying an additional 877,575 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Autoliv by 11.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,202,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after buying an additional 125,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Autoliv by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,906,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALV opened at $83.10 on Friday. Autoliv has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.94.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

