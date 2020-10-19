10,763 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Bought by Ascension Asset Management LLC

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 3.8% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,802 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $628,350,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,098,000 after acquiring an additional 741,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,271,000 after acquiring an additional 585,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $467.41. The company had a trading volume of 29,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,411. The firm has a market cap of $185.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $474.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $433.77 and a 200 day moving average of $378.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

