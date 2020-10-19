11,031 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Bought by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 289.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 368,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,446,000 after purchasing an additional 511,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. SunTrust Banks cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

NCLH traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 295,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,050,016. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

