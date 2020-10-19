1,625 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 484.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Square during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $2,832,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,905 shares of company stock valued at $112,143,728 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. 140166 boosted their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.08.

Square stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.84. 79,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,802,180. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $193.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a PE ratio of 300.56 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

