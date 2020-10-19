1irstcoin Trading Up 50.6% Over Last Week (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 19th. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $34.99 million and $79,228.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.00708276 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.01410338 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000604 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00022935 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002980 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,965,983 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.