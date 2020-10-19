3,097 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.1% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM stock opened at $88.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $91.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4253 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, July 10th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

