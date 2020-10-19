389 Shares in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in W. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $297.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.16. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $349.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.56, a PEG ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The business’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 293,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.02, for a total transaction of $87,173,290.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,336 shares of company stock worth $190,402,231 over the last three months. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $120.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.97.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

