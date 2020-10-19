6,615 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Ascension Asset Management LLC

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.0% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $385.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.59.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.