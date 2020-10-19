89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Gap Up to $23.73

Shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.73, but opened at $25.96. 89bio shares last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 5,102 shares changing hands.

ETNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their target price on 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised 89bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BofA Securities raised 89bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

Get 89bio alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $399.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.