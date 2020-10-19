8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives $20.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.96.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGHT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $46,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,972.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,961 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 1,690.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in 8X8 by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,656. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. 8X8 has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.96.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%. The company had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.