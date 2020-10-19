AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Announces Earnings Results

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 5.03%.

VLVLY opened at $20.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.50. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

VLVLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AB Volvo (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

