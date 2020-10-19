Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,295 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.9% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,344,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $106,084,000 after buying an additional 82,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after acquiring an additional 528,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,161 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 526,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,544,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 452,156 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,680,000 after purchasing an additional 218,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $110.40. 43,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,147,188. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

