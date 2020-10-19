AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Increased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $86.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.44. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

