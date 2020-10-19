Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Gap Down to $2.89

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.42. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 12,114 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXAS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.25.

The firm has a market cap of $24.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Abraxas Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 120.00%. The business had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 308,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70,102 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 422,874 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 400,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

