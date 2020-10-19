Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Gap Down to $2.89

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.42. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 12,114 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Abraxas Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $24.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 120.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 422,874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70,102 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 22.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,277,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 236,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,799 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 299,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

