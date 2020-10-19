Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 572.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 239.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $4,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,758,556 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XLRN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $116.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.52. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $124.01.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

