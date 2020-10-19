Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

ACN traded up $2.45 on Monday, hitting $232.50. 10,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,175. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.55 and a 200-day moving average of $209.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

