ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Shares Gap Up to $2.20

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.46. ADiTx Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 18,778 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing nucleic acid-based technologies for addressing the rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. The company is developing Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy (ADi), a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach, which mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

