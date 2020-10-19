Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells $299,556.00 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total value of $299,556.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Belsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.02, for a total value of $295,212.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $270,186.00.

Adobe stock opened at $502.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

