Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will report $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.69. Adobe reported earnings per share of $2.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.91 to $9.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.54 to $11.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.10.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total value of $299,556.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,470 shares of company stock worth $34,289,308 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $502.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.66. Adobe has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $241.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.