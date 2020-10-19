Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $501.87. The company had a trading volume of 37,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $490.24 and a 200 day moving average of $420.66. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.10.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $2,237,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,018,630.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total transaction of $5,599,780.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,470 shares of company stock valued at $34,289,308 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

