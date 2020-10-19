Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 91,987 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 206,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 566,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,345,000 after purchasing an additional 112,803 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $503.39. The stock had a trading volume of 21,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,111. The company has a market capitalization of $241.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total value of $299,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,470 shares of company stock valued at $34,289,308 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities increased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.10.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

