Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 85.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 96,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 44,635 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 28.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 516,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,439,000 after buying an additional 112,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAP. TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra raised Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.91.

NYSE AAP opened at $156.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.14 and a 200-day moving average of $138.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

