Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.85.

AMD stock opened at $83.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,065.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,635 shares of company stock worth $33,085,286 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,597,000 after buying an additional 19,615,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $207,759,000. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $145,909,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,091,000 after buying an additional 1,365,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 141.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,222,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,949,000 after buying an additional 1,302,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

