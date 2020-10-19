Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.85.
AMD stock opened at $83.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,065.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,635 shares of company stock worth $33,085,286 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,597,000 after buying an additional 19,615,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $207,759,000. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $145,909,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,091,000 after buying an additional 1,365,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 141.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,222,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,949,000 after buying an additional 1,302,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.