Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Short Interest Update

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the September 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $832,880.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,913.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Aecom by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 337,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Aecom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Aecom by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,643 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aecom by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aecom by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aecom has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

