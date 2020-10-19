Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.28. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $57.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 444.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth $150,000.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.