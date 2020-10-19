Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Down to $26.86

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.86, but opened at $22.69. Afya shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 3,176 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Afya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Afya in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Afya in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.90 to $30.20 in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Afya currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.78 million. Afya had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 26.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Afya by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,593,000 after buying an additional 179,749 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Afya by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,854,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,916,000 after purchasing an additional 528,490 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in Afya by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 72,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Afya by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 816,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,131,000 after purchasing an additional 113,828 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Afya by 3,828.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 84,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 82,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

